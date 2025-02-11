Sri Lanka's Special Parliamentary Session: A New Chapter for Local Elections

Sri Lanka's parliament is set to convene a special session this Friday to deliberate on the Supreme Court's recent decision concerning the Local Authorities Elections (Special Provisions) Bill. The bill seeks to annul 2023's local council election nominations, following alleged political manipulations.

Initially, local elections were planned for March 2023, but were postponed to April due to financial constraints during a severe economic crisis. Despite these plans, the elections were subsequently canceled, prompting accusations from the National People's Power (NPP) against the previous government.

The Supreme Court has now ruled that obstructing the election process was a violation of fundamental rights. The upcoming parliamentary session aims to legally prepare fresh nominations and amend the Elections Act, with elections now scheduled for April 2025, promising a significant challenge for the current government.

