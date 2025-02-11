Left Menu

Illegal Coal Mining in Meghalaya Unveiled Despite 10-Year Ban

A survey conducted through drone technology has uncovered 1.69 lakh MT of illegally mined coal in Meghalaya, despite a decade-old ban by the National Green Tribunal. The report, submitted to the Meghalaya High Court, highlights ongoing unlawful mining, inadequate drone surveys, and recommended immediate mine closure processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:53 IST
Illegal Coal Mining in Meghalaya Unveiled Despite 10-Year Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A drone videography survey has revealed the presence of 1.69 lakh MT of illegally mined coal in Meghalaya, despite a National Green Tribunal ban on such activities. The findings were submitted to the Meghalaya High Court, shedding light on continued illegal mining practices over a decade later.

The survey covered various districts, identifying significant quantities of unaccounted coal in West Jaintia Hills, East Garo Hills, and South West Khasi Hills. It underscored the persistence of illegal mining, despite previous mapping efforts and measures to control it.

The survey also criticized the Meghalaya government's failure to utilize drones effectively, having conducted only six sorties in 10 months. The report recommends urgent mine closure to address environmental and safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025