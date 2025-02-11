Illegal Coal Mining in Meghalaya Unveiled Despite 10-Year Ban

A drone videography survey has revealed the presence of 1.69 lakh MT of illegally mined coal in Meghalaya, despite a National Green Tribunal ban on such activities. The findings were submitted to the Meghalaya High Court, shedding light on continued illegal mining practices over a decade later.

The survey covered various districts, identifying significant quantities of unaccounted coal in West Jaintia Hills, East Garo Hills, and South West Khasi Hills. It underscored the persistence of illegal mining, despite previous mapping efforts and measures to control it.

The survey also criticized the Meghalaya government's failure to utilize drones effectively, having conducted only six sorties in 10 months. The report recommends urgent mine closure to address environmental and safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)