NATO Awaits Trump's Direction Amidst Ukraine Conflict

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to become the first representative of the new Trump administration to visit NATO, as he arrives on Wednesday. The focus of the visit is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a pressing issue for NATO allies keen to discern the US's future role in the war.

Hegseth's arrival comes close to the third anniversary of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. With the threat of President Vladimir Putin's ambitions looming, NATO members worry about the security implications for Europe should Ukraine succumb to Russian advances.

The Trump administration has emphasized a quick resolution to the war, citing financial burdens on US taxpayers. However, NATO allies express concerns that such swift actions may not prioritize Ukraine's interests, leading to discussions around defense spending and Europe's growing leadership role in security assistance.

