MCD Budget 2025-26: No Tax Hikes Amid Focus on Cleanliness, Education, and Health

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will refrain from implementing tax hikes in its upcoming budget. The budget, set to be presented by Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, emphasizes cleanliness, education, and healthcare, with an increased total outlay beyond last year's Rs 16,683 crore.

The 2025-26 budget is predicted to boost funding for sanitation to nearly Rs 4,900 crore, education to Rs 1,660 crore, and health and medical relief to more than Rs 1,830 crore. Horticulture will receive Rs 393.2 crore. Importantly, no additional taxes or increments are planned.

Due to a lack of a standing committee and earlier electoral constraints, the presentation awaited approval from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The delay led to disruptions, as the Standing Committee typically presents the budget by January 30 for discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)