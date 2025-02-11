SANRAL Announces 4.84% Toll Tariff Increase Effective 1 March 2025

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has announced an upcoming adjustment to its toll tariffs, which will take effect from 1 March 2025. The toll fees will see an increase of 4.84%, in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as determined by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA). The details of this adjustment were published in the Government Gazette on 7 February 2025.

This year's increase is notably lower than the 6.25% tariff adjustment implemented in 2024, reflecting a modest relief in comparison to the previous year. SANRAL’s General Manager for Communications and Marketing, Vusi Mona, emphasized the critical role toll revenue plays in the maintenance, operation, and enhancement of South Africa's toll roads. He also noted that these funds are essential to service the debt incurred from toll road projects.

“The funds go a long way towards ensuring that SANRAL fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens,” Mona stated during a press briefing on Monday.

Mona further highlighted the broader significance of the national road network, describing it as foundational to the country’s economic infrastructure. “Key infrastructure such as national roads is a precondition for providing essential services, including electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications, and public transport,” he said.

He added that the road network must meet the needs of industrial, commercial, and household sectors. While SANRAL remains aware of the economic challenges facing South Africans, Mona stressed the necessity of these adjustments to ensure the continued delivery of safe, high-quality roads that benefit all users.

“SANRAL is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users,” Mona concluded.

SANRAL operates under the Department of Transport, and its ongoing projects and initiatives are integral to South Africa’s infrastructure development and economic growth.