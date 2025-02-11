Left Menu

PDP MLA Proposes Liquor Ban in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP MLA Fayaz Ahmad Mir has proposed a private member’s bill to ban liquor in Jammu and Kashmir, urging strict penalties for violations. The bill, submitted ahead of the upcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, calls for restrictions on advertisement, sale, purchase, consumption, and manufacture of alcohol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

PDP MLA Fayaz Ahmad Mir, representing Kupwara, has introduced a private member's bill that calls for a comprehensive ban on liquor in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The measure is set to be discussed in the upcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The bill's submission marks a significant step ahead of the assembly session, which commences on March 3 in Jammu. This session will be the first under the leadership of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government, which took power last October after six years of central rule.

Mir advocates for stringent penalties, combining imprisonment and fines, against those violating the proposed alcohol ban. He warns of a rising trend in alcohol consumption and stresses the need for strong legislation to prevent potential societal harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

