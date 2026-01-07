Left Menu

India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has proposed January 28 to start Parliament's budget session, with the Union Budget presentation expected on February 1 despite it being a Sunday. The session, typically divided into two parts, aims to maintain financial process predictability. A final decision is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:00 IST
India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation
Parliament building. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has recommended January 28 for the commencement of Parliament's budget session, and February 1 for the Union Budget presentation, sources revealed on Wednesday. A final decision on these dates is yet to be confirmed, continuing a tradition of predictability in financial processes.

The Union Budget has consistently been unveiled on February 1, and even though this date falls on a Sunday this year, it is expected to remain unchanged. Parliament's budget session usually kicks off in the last week of January, marking the start of legislative activities for the calendar year with the President's address to the joint house.

Simultaneously, India prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next month. According to sources, the CCPA explored January 28 and January 31 as potential starting dates for the budget session, with a conclusive announcement anticipated shortly. Historically, the budget presentation was advanced in 2017 by a month, aiming at fiscal governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026