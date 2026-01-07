India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has recommended January 28 for the commencement of Parliament's budget session, and February 1 for the Union Budget presentation, sources revealed on Wednesday. A final decision on these dates is yet to be confirmed, continuing a tradition of predictability in financial processes.

The Union Budget has consistently been unveiled on February 1, and even though this date falls on a Sunday this year, it is expected to remain unchanged. Parliament's budget session usually kicks off in the last week of January, marking the start of legislative activities for the calendar year with the President's address to the joint house.

Simultaneously, India prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next month. According to sources, the CCPA explored January 28 and January 31 as potential starting dates for the budget session, with a conclusive announcement anticipated shortly. Historically, the budget presentation was advanced in 2017 by a month, aiming at fiscal governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)