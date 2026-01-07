India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation
The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has proposed January 28 to start Parliament's budget session, with the Union Budget presentation expected on February 1 despite it being a Sunday. The session, typically divided into two parts, aims to maintain financial process predictability. A final decision is pending.
- Country:
- India
The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has recommended January 28 for the commencement of Parliament's budget session, and February 1 for the Union Budget presentation, sources revealed on Wednesday. A final decision on these dates is yet to be confirmed, continuing a tradition of predictability in financial processes.
The Union Budget has consistently been unveiled on February 1, and even though this date falls on a Sunday this year, it is expected to remain unchanged. Parliament's budget session usually kicks off in the last week of January, marking the start of legislative activities for the calendar year with the President's address to the joint house.
Simultaneously, India prepares to host the AI Impact Summit next month. According to sources, the CCPA explored January 28 and January 31 as potential starting dates for the budget session, with a conclusive announcement anticipated shortly. Historically, the budget presentation was advanced in 2017 by a month, aiming at fiscal governance reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India
Streamlining the Haj Journey: India's Commitment to Pilgrim Comfort and Safety
Thrills and Spills: Indian Tennis Ups and Downs at Bengaluru Open
National Textile Ministers' Conference: A New Era for Indian Textiles and Wildlife Collaboration
India's Economic Surge: 'Reform Express' Gains Speed