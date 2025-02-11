Left Menu

Abbas Faces Backlash Over Decree Ending Payments to Palestinian Families

President Mahmoud Abbas faces criticism after issuing a decree to overhaul payments to families of Palestinians killed or jailed by Israel. The move aims to appease a longstanding U.S. demand, but risks further unpopularity. The Palestinian Authority plans to provide support based on need rather than imprisonment duration.

President Mahmoud Abbas is under fire from both allies and adversaries following his issuance of a decree that revamps payments to families of Palestinians killed or jailed by Israel. The controversial decision is seen as a concession to a U.S. demand, which could exacerbate his unpopularity.

Abbas's decree, announced on Monday, alters a system criticized for allegedly incentivizing attacks on Israel, but perceived by Palestinians as crucial welfare for detainees' families. Analysts suggest the unexpected move aims to ease tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump and maintain the Palestinian Authority's standing amid Washington's increasingly pro-Israeli stance.

The Palestinian Authority plans to replace direct payments with a social welfare network, providing support based on family needs rather than the duration of imprisonment. The change impacts between 35,000 and 40,000 families. However, Israel deems the amendment a facade and speculates payments may persist through alternative channels.

