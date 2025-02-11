Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime

A court in Bareilly has sentenced a young man to life imprisonment for the rape of his toddler niece, a verdict emphasizing swift justice in heinous crimes against children.

Twenty-two-year-old Umakant, also known as Gabbar, was found guilty by Additional District Judge Kumar Mayank under the POCSO Act. The crime occurred on October 2, 2024, and led to charges being swiftly framed against him.

Alongside the life sentence, the court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the convict. The sum is intended to support the victim's rehabilitation, illustrating the legal system's commitment to aiding survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)