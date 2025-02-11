Calls for Regulation Amid Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversial Remarks

The backlash surrounding influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive comments has emphasized the urgency for regulatory measures on social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. On Tuesday, a prominent member of a parliamentary panel reviewing current media laws stressed the need for legislative changes.

Several members of the Communications and Information Technology parliamentary committee, chaired by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, plan to discuss Allahbadia's 'vulgar' remarks at their upcoming meeting on February 13. Although the influencer may not be summoned, the panel seeks to tackle the broader issue of content regulation on various media platforms.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the uncensored comedic content, arguing the need for boundaries as such material influences the youth. The committee also aims to evaluate the oral testimonies from key ministries to strengthen media laws, extend the jurisdiction of the Press Council of India Act, and include news portals and OTT platforms under its scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)