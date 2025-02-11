Left Menu

Major Arrest: Wanted PLA Cadre Nabbed in Assam

A high-profile cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur, Yaikhom Tondonba Singh, was arrested in Assam's Hojai district. Involved in drugs and arms trafficking, his capture followed a search operation based on intelligence inputs. He faces charges related to insurgency and terrorism.

In a significant development, Assam police have apprehended a wanted member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur.

The arrest took place during a coordinated search operation in the Nilbagan area of Hojai district on Sunday night, following a tip-off.

The individual, identified as Yaikhom Tondonba Singh, was involved in arms and drug trafficking and is linked to multiple terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

