PM Modi Co-Chairs AI Action Summit with French President in Paris; India to Host Next Summit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit today alongside the President of France, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, in Paris. The week-long summit, which kicked off with "Science Days" on February 6-7, followed by a "Cultural Weekend" on February 8-9, culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and AI innovators.

The High-Level Segment began with a distinguished dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on February 10. This gathering brought together Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organizations, CEOs of major AI companies, and other influential participants from around the world.

During today’s Plenary Session, President Macron invited Prime Minister Modi to deliver the opening address as the summit’s co-chair. In his keynote speech, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the world stands at the dawn of the AI age—a transformative era reshaping global polity, economy, security, and society. He highlighted that AI’s impact differs significantly from previous technological milestones and called for collective global efforts to establish governance frameworks and standards that uphold shared human values, mitigate risks, and foster trust.

Call for Global AI Governance and Inclusion

Prime Minister Modi underscored that AI governance should not solely focus on managing risks but also on promoting innovation and leveraging AI for the global good. He advocated for democratizing access to AI, particularly for the Global South, ensuring that technology serves as a tool for inclusive growth and development.

Drawing parallels with the success of the India-France sustainability partnership through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, PM Modi stressed the natural alignment of the two nations in forging an innovation partnership aimed at building a smart, responsible future.

India’s Digital and AI Initiatives

Highlighting India’s technological advancements, Prime Minister Modi showcased the country’s success in building a Digital Public Infrastructure that serves its 1.4 billion citizens through open and accessible technology. He elaborated on India’s AI Mission, noting that the nation, given its cultural and linguistic diversity, is developing its own Large Language Model tailored to its unique needs.

PM Modi expressed India’s readiness to share its experiences and best practices to ensure the benefits of AI are universally accessible. In a significant announcement, he revealed that India will host the next edition of the AI Action Summit, emphasizing the country's commitment to playing a pivotal role in the global AI landscape.

Summit Conclusions and Future Directions

The Summit concluded with the adoption of the Leaders’ Statement, outlining a shared vision for the future of AI. Discussions throughout the summit focused on several critical themes, including:

Expanding access to AI infrastructure to promote inclusion.

Ensuring the responsible and ethical use of AI.

Leveraging AI for public interest and societal benefit.

Enhancing the diversity and sustainability of AI applications.

Establishing safe, trusted, and transparent AI governance frameworks.

The collaborative spirit and forward-looking discussions at the summit underscored the importance of global partnerships in shaping the future of artificial intelligence, ensuring it remains a force for good that benefits all of humanity.