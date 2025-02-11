Telangana's Push for SC Reservation Reform: MRPS Urges Changes
The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi urged the Telangana government to revise its SC categorisation plan, addressing defects in the judicial commission's recommendations. MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss categorising SC communities into four groups and increasing SC reservation from 15% to 18%.
The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), an organization that has championed Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation for two decades, called on the Telangana government on Tuesday to revise key aspects of the judicial commission's recommendations.
Although the government embraced three key commission proposals early this year, it dismissed the suggestion to eliminate the creamy layer from SC reservations. MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga, in a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other MRPS leaders, expressed gratitude for advancing the SC categorisation process. However, he insisted on addressing the 'defects' within the inclusion of specific communities in the proposed groups.
Madiga advocated for a four-group categorisation: 'A, B, C, D', mirroring the structure used for Backward Classes. He further encouraged the implementation of the ruling Congress party's electoral promise to increase SC reservation from 15% to 18%. Reddy reassured the MRPS of the government's commitment to justice for the Madiga community and urged them to present their concerns to the Cabinet sub-committee and judicial commission.
