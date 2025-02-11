Salman Rushdie's Courageous Testimony: Justice in New York

In a New York courtroom on Tuesday, acclaimed author Salman Rushdie took the stand to testify against Hadi Matar, who is accused of stabbing him in a violent knife attack in August 2022. Rushdie, now 77, was seriously injured, losing sight in one eye after the brutal assault.

Matar faces charges of attempted murder and assault but has denied all allegations. Following his arrest on the day of the attack, he remains in custody. The incident occurred as Rushdie was about to deliver a speech, shocking an audience who witnessed the attack.

The current trial, expected to span up to two weeks, centers more on the details of the attack rather than any religious motives stemming from the 1989 fatwa issued by Ayatollah Khomeini. District Attorney Jason Schmidt emphasized that this is a straightforward case of a deliberate and unprovoked assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)