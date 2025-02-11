Minister Faces Microphone Ban for Breaking House Protocol
Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh received a warning from Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer for responding to a question without seeking permission. The incident occurred during discussions on drug abuse. The Speaker emphasized the importance of following parliamentary procedures and warned against treating the proceedings like a personal debate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:34 IST
Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh was cautioned by Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer for addressing a question without prior permission in the House on Tuesday.
The Speaker stressed that such actions would result in the minister being denied the opportunity to speak in the future, reiterating the importance of House protocol.
During a discussion on drug abuse, Rajesh responded to Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, but Speaker Shamseer reminded all members that the House should not resemble a personal debate forum.
