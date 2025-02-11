Minister Faces Microphone Ban for Breaking House Protocol

Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh was cautioned by Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer for addressing a question without prior permission in the House on Tuesday.

The Speaker stressed that such actions would result in the minister being denied the opportunity to speak in the future, reiterating the importance of House protocol.

During a discussion on drug abuse, Rajesh responded to Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, but Speaker Shamseer reminded all members that the House should not resemble a personal debate forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)