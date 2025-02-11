Left Menu

FEMA Scandal: CFO and Team Dismissed Over Hotel Payments

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency's CFO and three employees were dismissed over excessive payments for New York City hotels used for migrants. The Department of Homeland Security emphasized not tolerating such activities that jeopardize safety and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:38 IST
FEMA Scandal: CFO and Team Dismissed Over Hotel Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has terminated its Chief Financial Officer along with three other staff members. This decision follows accusations of authorizing 'egregious payments' related to hotel accommodations in New York City, intended for migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made this announcement on Tuesday. A DHS spokesperson stated that the agency will not tolerate actions that undermine the safety and governance valued by the American public.

This move signifies a firm stance by DHS against what it terms as potential insubordination from within, reiterating its commitment to rigorous oversight in managing resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025