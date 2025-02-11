FEMA Scandal: CFO and Team Dismissed Over Hotel Payments

The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has terminated its Chief Financial Officer along with three other staff members. This decision follows accusations of authorizing 'egregious payments' related to hotel accommodations in New York City, intended for migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) made this announcement on Tuesday. A DHS spokesperson stated that the agency will not tolerate actions that undermine the safety and governance valued by the American public.

This move signifies a firm stance by DHS against what it terms as potential insubordination from within, reiterating its commitment to rigorous oversight in managing resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)