Husband Arrested for Wife's Murder Amid Dowry Dispute

A man named Sahun has been arrested for the murder of his wife, Sania, after confessing to the crime. Initially, he misled police with a false story of robbery. The motive was dissatisfaction with the dowry and suspicions about his wife's character. Police continue the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuh | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:21 IST
A local man, Sahun, has been detained for allegedly murdering his wife, Sania, over a dowry dispute, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities stated that after an initial false claim of robbery, Sahun admitted to killing Sania due to dissatisfaction with the dowry and suspicions about her character.

The crime occurred near a factory on Karhera-Bhadas road. Police teams have been deployed for further investigation as Sahun remains in custody.

