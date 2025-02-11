Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Hostages, Threats, and Trump's Controversial Plan

A Hamas official declares Israeli hostages will return home only if a fragile ceasefire is respected. Tensions rise as US President Trump threatens to end the ceasefire if hostages aren't released. Trump's controversial plan for Gaza further complicates the Middle East conflict, causing international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:23 IST
A Hamas official stated on Tuesday that the return of Israeli hostages is contingent upon respecting the fragile ceasefire, rejecting the "language of threats" after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened repercussions if they were not freed. The ceasefire was initially brokered by Qatar and Egypt, with U.S. support, and came into effect last month.

Hamas has begun releasing hostages under these terms, but halted further releases, citing violations by Israel. Trump, a strong supporter of Israel, insists all hostages be released or the ceasefire, implemented on January 19, will be terminated. Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas official, emphasized the need for both parties to respect the agreement to ensure the return of prisoners.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged relentless action to retrieve all hostages, including the deceased. Meanwhile, Trump's redevelopment vision for Gaza, which involves the displacement of its population, has sparked international outrage, provoking harsh criticism from Palestinian and Arab leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

