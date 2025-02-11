Left Menu

Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man on Controversial Marital Rape Charges

The Chhattisgarh High Court acquitted a man charged with rape, unnatural sex, and culpable homicide, ruling that sexual acts by a husband with his wife, even without consent, are not offenses under IPC Sections 376 and 377. The man's conviction under Section 304 was also dismissed as perverse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:44 IST
Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man on Controversial Marital Rape Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that a man cannot be convicted of rape or unnatural sex for acts with his wife, regardless of consent, under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 and 377. The decision led to the acquittal of a Jagdalpur resident previously charged with these offenses.

The case, stemming from the 2017 arrest of the man following his wife's death, was centered on a trial court's earlier conviction. The trial court had sentenced the man to ten years in prison for rape, unnatural sex, and culpable homicide.

The High Court, however, found no legal ground for such convictions, stating that the charges were baseless in view of the current legal definitions. The woman's alleged suffering from medical conditions unrelated to the charges was also considered significant in this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025