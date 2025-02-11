Chhattisgarh High Court Acquits Man on Controversial Marital Rape Charges

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that a man cannot be convicted of rape or unnatural sex for acts with his wife, regardless of consent, under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 and 377. The decision led to the acquittal of a Jagdalpur resident previously charged with these offenses.

The case, stemming from the 2017 arrest of the man following his wife's death, was centered on a trial court's earlier conviction. The trial court had sentenced the man to ten years in prison for rape, unnatural sex, and culpable homicide.

The High Court, however, found no legal ground for such convictions, stating that the charges were baseless in view of the current legal definitions. The woman's alleged suffering from medical conditions unrelated to the charges was also considered significant in this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)