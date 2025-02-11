Attack on Temple Priest Sparks Outrage in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple priest C S Rangarajan by a mob aiming to establish 'Ram Rajya'. Naidu stressed the need for respectful dialogue in society. Rangarajan reported to police that 20 people forcefully entered his house and manhandled him.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has openly condemned the violent attack on C S Rangarajan, the chief priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, by individuals purportedly pushing for 'Ram Rajya'. According to reports, Naidu released a statement through social media platform 'X', criticising the mob's actions.
Naidu emphasized the importance of maintaining respectful discourse in a civilised society and categorically rejected violence as a means of resolving conflicts. He highlighted that dialogue should never be replaced by aggression under any circumstances.
In an official police report, Rangarajan recounted a harrowing ordeal where about 20 individuals broke into his home near the temple premises in Chilkur, Rangareddy district. The attackers allegedly manhandled him for not supporting their demands, raising serious concerns about safety and law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis in Goma: Hospitals Struggle Amidst Rising Violence
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was never seen when poor needed him, when Delhi faced violence: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.
Crossing Borders for Care: Haitian Mothers Seek Refuge from Violence
Social Platforms Unblocked in South Sudan Amid Violence Concerns
Violence Erupts Over Ambedkar Statue Installation in Bheempur