Attack on Temple Priest Sparks Outrage in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple priest C S Rangarajan by a mob aiming to establish 'Ram Rajya'. Naidu stressed the need for respectful dialogue in society. Rangarajan reported to police that 20 people forcefully entered his house and manhandled him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:45 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has openly condemned the violent attack on C S Rangarajan, the chief priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, by individuals purportedly pushing for 'Ram Rajya'. According to reports, Naidu released a statement through social media platform 'X', criticising the mob's actions.

Naidu emphasized the importance of maintaining respectful discourse in a civilised society and categorically rejected violence as a means of resolving conflicts. He highlighted that dialogue should never be replaced by aggression under any circumstances.

In an official police report, Rangarajan recounted a harrowing ordeal where about 20 individuals broke into his home near the temple premises in Chilkur, Rangareddy district. The attackers allegedly manhandled him for not supporting their demands, raising serious concerns about safety and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

