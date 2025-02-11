Heroic Sacrifice: C-60 Jawan Falls in Gadchiroli Operation
A C-60 jawan, Mahesh Nagulwar, died from injuries incurred during an anti-Naxalite operation in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The operation involved C-60 and CRPF units acting on intelligence of a Naxal camp. Nagulwar was evacuated by helicopter but succumbed to his injuries. His family will receive financial aid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A C-60 jawan, Mahesh Nagulwar, succumbed to injuries sustained during an anti-Naxalite operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, authorities reported.
Operations were launched by C-60 and CRPF units following intelligence on a Naxal camp between Dirangi and Fulnar villages. After cordoning the area, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued.
Despite being evacuated for medical treatment, Nagulwar died from his injuries. The state government is set to grant his family Rs 2 crore in financial assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement