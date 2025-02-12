Hamas Upholds Ceasefire Amid Tensions

In a recent statement, Hamas has expressed its adherence to the current ceasefire agreement with Israel, firmly placing the onus on Israel for any complications or delays in the process. This declaration was made public on Tuesday.

The declaration from Hamas follows a stern warning issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has announced that the Israeli army is prepared to resume its military offensive in Gaza unless Hamas releases Israeli hostages by the upcoming Saturday deadline.

The developments underscore the fragile nature of the ceasefire, with both sides locked in a precarious balance that hinges on the fulfillment of certain conditions, as international observers continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)