Hamas Upholds Ceasefire Amid Tensions
Hamas has reaffirmed its commitment to the ongoing ceasefire agreement with Israel. The group holds Israel responsible for any potential issues in the ceasefire's implementation. Their statement follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ultimatum regarding the release of hostages by Hamas.
In a recent statement, Hamas has expressed its adherence to the current ceasefire agreement with Israel, firmly placing the onus on Israel for any complications or delays in the process. This declaration was made public on Tuesday.
The declaration from Hamas follows a stern warning issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has announced that the Israeli army is prepared to resume its military offensive in Gaza unless Hamas releases Israeli hostages by the upcoming Saturday deadline.
The developments underscore the fragile nature of the ceasefire, with both sides locked in a precarious balance that hinges on the fulfillment of certain conditions, as international observers continue to monitor the situation closely.
