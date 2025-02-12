Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Rubio and Al Nahyan Strengthen Ties

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss enhanced bilateral cooperation and investment, focusing on areas like artificial intelligence and frontier technologies. They also addressed the Gaza ceasefire and UAE's humanitarian aid efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 03:00 IST
In a strategic diplomatic meeting on Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The conversation underscored a mutual interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities, particularly in the sectors of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, according to a State Department spokesperson.

During the talks, the two leaders also turned their attention to significant geopolitical matters, including the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement. Secretary Rubio extended his gratitude to President Al Nahyan for the humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE to the region, emphasizing the critical nature of such aid in war-torn territories.

This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts by the United States to foster collaborative relationships with key partners in the Middle East, aiming to enhance both technological advancement and humanitarian efforts on the global stage.

