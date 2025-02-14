President Museveni Emphasizes Wealth Creation and Parish Development Model Progress in Kigezi Subregion

In a recent address during his performance assessment tour on wealth creation and the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Kigezi subregion, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni called for leaders to prioritize wealth creation under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) agenda. He underscored the importance of the PDM in transforming Uganda’s economy by directly supporting households at the parish level to engage in income-generating activities.

President Museveni highlighted that the PDM is a key initiative aimed at helping Ugandans transition from subsistence to commercial agriculture. Each parish SACCO receives UGX 100 million annually to support viable enterprises. He urged leaders to identify and address community needs, similar to how doctors diagnose and treat patients. He pointed out that infrastructure alone, such as tarmac roads, cannot eradicate poverty unless accompanied by income-generating activities.

The President emphasized the success of commercial agriculture, referencing the four-acre model promoted by the NRM since 1996. This model advises using one acre for coffee, another for fruits (such as mangoes, oranges, and pineapples), a third for food crops (e.g., cassava, bananas, Irish potatoes, or millet), and a fourth for pasture for dairy cattle. Additionally, it recommends engaging in backyard activities such as poultry farming, piggery, and fish farming.

PDM Performance in Kigezi Subregion

National PDM Coordinator, Hon. Dennis Galabuzi Ssozi, reported that UGX 88.8 billion has been distributed to 428 PDM SACCOs across nine local governments in the subregion. Notably, Rukungiri municipality achieved a disbursement rate of 100.6%, surpassing expectations due to accumulated interest. However, Rubanda district lagged with a 95% disbursement rate.

Approximately 88,000 households have benefited from the program, with 58% of recipients being women. The majority of beneficiaries are engaged in crop agriculture (38%) and livestock farming (20%), primarily piggery.

Tackling Corruption and Promoting Transparency

President Museveni issued a stern warning against corruption within the PDM program. He promised to arrest individuals involved in extortion and ensure that beneficiaries receive their full UGX 1 million without any unauthorized deductions. Hon. Galabuzi added that the PDM Secretariat has allocated funds to cover bank charges, guaranteeing that beneficiaries receive their full entitlements.

Economic Diversification Through Agro-Processing

To address market challenges for agricultural produce, President Museveni called for investment in processing facilities. He proposed processing eggs into baby foods and powdered milk for export, referencing the successful expansion of Uganda’s dairy sector into international markets.

Addressing Community Concerns Local leaders and residents shared their experiences and concerns during the meeting:

Ms. Kembabazi Loy (Kanungu district) highlighted the need for transparency in beneficiary selection, citing corruption as a barrier.

highlighted the need for transparency in beneficiary selection, citing corruption as a barrier. Mr. Turyabagyenyi Immy (Rukungiri district) requested the inclusion of sign language interpreters to help the deaf community access PDM benefits.

requested the inclusion of sign language interpreters to help the deaf community access PDM benefits. Mr. Akampurira Gideon (Rukiga district) advocated for the inclusion of local government leaders as PDM beneficiaries to improve program oversight.

advocated for the inclusion of local government leaders as PDM beneficiaries to improve program oversight. Mr. Karuru Godfrey (Kisoro district) criticized the allocation process, claiming that funds intended for the poor were reaching wealthy individuals.

Emyooga Program Performance Hon. Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, Minister of State for Microfinance, reported on the Emyooga program’s success in promoting a savings culture through SACCOs. The program has realized UGX 2.52 billion in savings from categories such as market vendors, boda boda riders, and women entrepreneurs. Despite this success, the Minister warned against loan defaults and emphasized the importance of repayment to sustain the program.

Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Health Updates

Roads: Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, assured leaders that key road projects would proceed, including the Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi and Kisoro-Mgahinga roads.

Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, assured leaders that key road projects would proceed, including the Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi and Kisoro-Mgahinga roads. Agriculture: Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, outlined government policies promoting commercial agriculture and value addition.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, outlined government policies promoting commercial agriculture and value addition. Health: Representing Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Hon. David Bahati reported on efforts to improve healthcare services across the subregion.

The meeting, attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, and local government leaders, concluded with President Museveni reaffirming his commitment to fighting corruption, promoting agro-processing, and ensuring that every household benefits from the wealth creation initiatives under the NRM agenda.