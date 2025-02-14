Europe Eyes Independent Security Role in Ukraine Amid US Shifts

Amid growing concerns over shifting US security priorities, a coalition of European countries is discreetly contemplating deploying troops to Ukraine to bolster any future peace deal with Russia.

Fronted by Britain and France, these efforts aim to provide Ukraine with security assurances against Russian aggression, bypassing previously promised NATO membership.

As discussions unfold, and amid apprehensions of unilateral US moves, European nations are considering a robust force in Ukraine, emphasizing Capable European involvement to ensure regional peace and stability.

