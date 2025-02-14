Europe Eyes Independent Security Role in Ukraine Amid US Shifts
European countries, led by Britain and France, are considering sending troops to Ukraine to help enforce a peace settlement with Russia. With US security priorities elsewhere, European nations are planning a non-NATO mission to provide Ukraine security guarantees and possibly deploy a robust security force.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:56 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Amid growing concerns over shifting US security priorities, a coalition of European countries is discreetly contemplating deploying troops to Ukraine to bolster any future peace deal with Russia.
Fronted by Britain and France, these efforts aim to provide Ukraine with security assurances against Russian aggression, bypassing previously promised NATO membership.
As discussions unfold, and amid apprehensions of unilateral US moves, European nations are considering a robust force in Ukraine, emphasizing Capable European involvement to ensure regional peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement