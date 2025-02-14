Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Memphis Man Sentenced to Life for Fiji Murder

A Memphis man, Bradley Robert Dawson, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife during their honeymoon in Fiji. He must serve at least 18 years before parole consideration, following conviction for killing Christe Chen at the Turtle Island resort.

A Memphis man was handed a life sentence for murdering his wife during their honeymoon in Fiji, as confirmed by court officials. Bradley Robert Dawson, aged 40, committed the crime just two days into their stay at the Turtle Island resort in the Yasawa archipelago. Following his conviction, he's required to serve a minimum of 18 years before being eligible for parole.

The court heard that Dawson showed blatant disregard for the rights and life of his wife, Christe Chen. After inflicting life-threatening injuries on Chen, he abandoned her and fled the scene by kayak. Despite his lawyer's argument lacking sufficient evidence for the conviction, the judge found him guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

The case highlights concerns over Fiji's parole system, which critics say increases prison overcrowding due to an unstaffed parole board. Dawson may apply for release after 18 years, either through a pardon or by seeking a reduced sentence. The incident took place on an exclusive island resort, underscoring a dramatic fall from the couple's romantic vacation to tragedy.

