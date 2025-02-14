Drone Strike on Chernobyl: Ukraine Blames Russia Amidst Rising Tensions

A drone armed with a warhead struck the outer protective shell at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant early Friday, igniting a brief fire and causing damage. Ukraine accused Russia of the attack, but the Kremlin has denied responsibility.

According to the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), radiation levels at the site have not increased, and the plant's inner containment shell remains intact. The IAEA's team at Chernobyl reported hearing an explosion and confirmed the drone strike, though no party has been definitively blamed.

This incident follows President Trump's controversial announcement to meet with Russian President Putin, potentially sidelining Ukraine in peace talks. The attack also underscores the persistent nuclear risks in a war-torn nation that remembers the catastrophic 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)