Left Menu

Drone Strike on Chernobyl: Ukraine Blames Russia Amidst Rising Tensions

A drone equipped with a warhead struck Chernobyl's protective shell, causing damage and a brief fire. Ukraine accused Russia of the attack, which Russia denied. The incident did not increase radiation levels, according to the IAEA. The attack highlights ongoing nuclear safety concerns during the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:08 IST
Drone Strike on Chernobyl: Ukraine Blames Russia Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A drone armed with a warhead struck the outer protective shell at Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant early Friday, igniting a brief fire and causing damage. Ukraine accused Russia of the attack, but the Kremlin has denied responsibility.

According to the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), radiation levels at the site have not increased, and the plant's inner containment shell remains intact. The IAEA's team at Chernobyl reported hearing an explosion and confirmed the drone strike, though no party has been definitively blamed.

This incident follows President Trump's controversial announcement to meet with Russian President Putin, potentially sidelining Ukraine in peace talks. The attack also underscores the persistent nuclear risks in a war-torn nation that remembers the catastrophic 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025