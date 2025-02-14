Madhya Pradesh's Delayed Appeals Under Supreme Court Scrutiny

The Supreme Court has chastised the Madhya Pradesh government for a staggering 400-day delay in filing appeals against high court decisions. It emphasized the importance of streamlining processes to prevent unnecessary litigation that squanders public funds.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan suggested hiring recent law graduates to decide on pertinent cases for appeals in the apex court, pointing out the dual benefit of enhancing decision-making and generating job opportunities.

The court had summoned state law secretary N P Singh after the state delayed a civil dispute appeal by 177 days. Unfamiliarity with filing procedures and local decision-making processes contributed to the ill-timed submissions. The bench seeks further explanation from involved officials, with proceedings to continue on March 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)