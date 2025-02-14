Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Delayed Appeals Under Supreme Court Scrutiny

The Supreme Court reprimands the Madhya Pradesh government for a nearly 400-day delay in filing appeals. Justices highlight the need for better decision-making to avoid unnecessary litigations. They propose appointing fresh law graduates to improve the process and create employment, emphasizing public money wastage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:15 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Delayed Appeals Under Supreme Court Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has chastised the Madhya Pradesh government for a staggering 400-day delay in filing appeals against high court decisions. It emphasized the importance of streamlining processes to prevent unnecessary litigation that squanders public funds.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan suggested hiring recent law graduates to decide on pertinent cases for appeals in the apex court, pointing out the dual benefit of enhancing decision-making and generating job opportunities.

The court had summoned state law secretary N P Singh after the state delayed a civil dispute appeal by 177 days. Unfamiliarity with filing procedures and local decision-making processes contributed to the ill-timed submissions. The bench seeks further explanation from involved officials, with proceedings to continue on March 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025