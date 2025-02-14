Controversial Housing Policy Under Fire: Bombay High Court Speaks Out
The Bombay High Court criticized Maharashtra's policy of rewarding encroachment with free housing. The court raised constitutional concerns and emphasized the problem's impact on mass housing, urban development, and green spaces. This scrutiny follows a Supreme Court directive for a 'performance audit' of related legislation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court delivered a strong rebuke to Maharashtra's housing policies, denouncing the state's approach of rewarding encroachment with free housing as potentially unconstitutional.
The court noted that this practice complicates mass housing issues, encroaching even on vital green spaces. Concerns were raised about Mumbai's environmental and developmental future.
This judicial oversight, mandated by the Supreme Court, marks the first performance audit of its kind, highlighting the pressing need for a reassessment of the Maharashtra Slum Areas Act and its implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Town Planning Challenges: Ajit Pawar's Call for Sustainable Urban Development
Urban Development Soars: Centre Boosts Housing & Infrastructure Funding
Budget to initiate reforms in 6 domains -- taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power and regulatory reforms: FM.
Revolutionary Union Budget Boosts Urban Development Focus
Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Scheme: A Commitment to Women's Welfare and Urban Development