Trump's Trade Turmoil: De Minimis Dilemma

The chaos at New York's JFK Airport unveiled the complexities following President Trump's hasty decision to end duty-free entry for low-value Chinese goods. The policy, targeting the 'de minimis' rule, resulted in the piling up of a million packages.

This rule allowed goods under $800 to enter the U.S. without duties, a system increasingly exploited. The urgency presented by Trump's order highlighted the logistical challenge for shippers, e-commerce platforms, and CBP.

While political and practical implications are assessed, the administration is left to devise a workable execution plan as stakeholders emphasize the need for a gradual transition.

