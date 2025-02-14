Trump's Trade Turmoil: De Minimis Dilemma
U.S. President Trump's abrupt end to duty-free Chinese imports via the 'de minimis' rule caused chaos, with a million packages piling up at JFK Airport. The policy has been paused, highlighting challenges in the logistics and need for careful implementation to avoid disrupting the import system.
The chaos at New York's JFK Airport unveiled the complexities following President Trump's hasty decision to end duty-free entry for low-value Chinese goods. The policy, targeting the 'de minimis' rule, resulted in the piling up of a million packages.
This rule allowed goods under $800 to enter the U.S. without duties, a system increasingly exploited. The urgency presented by Trump's order highlighted the logistical challenge for shippers, e-commerce platforms, and CBP.
While political and practical implications are assessed, the administration is left to devise a workable execution plan as stakeholders emphasize the need for a gradual transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- de minimis
- trade policy
- U.S. imports
- Chinese goods
- customs
- logistics
- tariffs
- CBP
- shipping
