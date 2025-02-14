Serbian Student Protests Illuminate National Struggles Against Corruption

Striking university students in Serbia continue to challenge the nation's governance, receiving support from locals with hospitality and homemade delicacies as they marched toward a significant rally. This gathering forms part of prolonged protests against corruption in the Balkan region, highlighting the need for transparency and change.

The backstory of these demonstrations features a tragic event from November, when a train station canopy collapse in Novi Sad claimed 15 lives. The fatal accident is attributed to corrupt practices during renovations. Students, leading the charge for justice, demand accountability and reforms while receiving broad public backing.

This week's rally in Kragujevac coincides with Serbia's Statehood Day and is expected to attract substantial participation. President Aleksandar Vucic, under pressure from near-daily protests, has oscillated between criticism and concessions. His administration faces accusations of suppressing democratic freedoms amid alleged EU accession goals.

