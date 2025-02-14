Justice Department Turmoil: Mayor Eric Adams Corruption Charges Dropped

In a dramatic turn of events, a federal prosecutor has agreed to dismiss criminal corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. This decision aims to protect staff from potential termination, according to sources briefed on the situation. The directive came from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who convened a meeting with the department's career public integrity prosecutors on Friday. Bove gave them an hour to determine who would file the motion, illustrating the high-stakes environment within the department.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately provide comments, and the specific prosecutor responsible for filing the motion has yet to be identified. Typically, these details are made public when the motion is officially submitted. The case, which has rocked the Justice Department, continues to unfold without full transparency on its backroom dealings.

The situation escalated on Thursday when six senior officials, including Manhattan's top federal prosecutor, resigned instead of complying with Bove's order to withdraw the charges. These resignations highlight a significant rift within the department concerning the handling of the corruption case against Mayor Adams.

