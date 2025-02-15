Arab Nations Unite for Gaza Rebuilding Plan Amid Controversy

Arab nations have put forth a comprehensive plan aimed at rebuilding Gaza without forcing its residents to relocate, as stated by Jordan's foreign minister. This initiative directly contrasts with a controversial US plan to resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt, which was met with widespread disapproval across the region.

Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, emphasized his country's inability to accept additional Palestinian refugees, citing that refugees already constitute 35% of Jordan's population. This sentiment was echoed at the Munich Security Conference, where Safadi made clear that Jordan, along with other Arab countries, prefers a solution that keeps Palestinians in Gaza.

The proposal also seeks to ensure long-term security and governance, with emphasis on cooperation with Israel for regional peace. Notably, Saudi Arabia is leading the charge in developing this plan, positioning it as a pragmatic and cost-effective alternative to President Trump's vision of a Palestinian-free Middle East Riviera.

(With inputs from agencies.)