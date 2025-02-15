Left Menu

Arab Nations Unite for Gaza Rebuilding Plan Amid Controversy

Arab countries are planning to rebuild Gaza without displacing its people, in response to a US plan to resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt. The proposal aims at enhancing security and governance in Gaza, with Jordan rejecting further Palestinian immigration due to existing refugee pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 00:26 IST
Arab Nations Unite for Gaza Rebuilding Plan Amid Controversy

Arab nations have put forth a comprehensive plan aimed at rebuilding Gaza without forcing its residents to relocate, as stated by Jordan's foreign minister. This initiative directly contrasts with a controversial US plan to resettle Palestinians in Jordan and Egypt, which was met with widespread disapproval across the region.

Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, emphasized his country's inability to accept additional Palestinian refugees, citing that refugees already constitute 35% of Jordan's population. This sentiment was echoed at the Munich Security Conference, where Safadi made clear that Jordan, along with other Arab countries, prefers a solution that keeps Palestinians in Gaza.

The proposal also seeks to ensure long-term security and governance, with emphasis on cooperation with Israel for regional peace. Notably, Saudi Arabia is leading the charge in developing this plan, positioning it as a pragmatic and cost-effective alternative to President Trump's vision of a Palestinian-free Middle East Riviera.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025