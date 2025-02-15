Left Menu

Europe's Strategic Gamble: Troops in Ukraine's Future Peace

European countries, led by Britain and France, are planning to deploy troops to Ukraine to ensure security after a potential peace deal with Russia. Details are scarce, and Europe's leaders emphasize the need for a strong force. Key questions remain, especially regarding the United States' potential involvement.

Updated: 15-02-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 02:54 IST
Amid growing concerns over shifting US security priorities, a coalition of European nations is quietly preparing to send troops into Ukraine, aiming to support a potential peace agreement with Russia.

At the forefront are Britain and France, leading discussions wary of tipping off Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks assurance for his country's security, ideally through NATO membership, which the US has not backed.

As questions about the composition and role of the force persist, the urgency for a European effort grows, especially with possible moves by US President Donald Trump. Leaders remain cautious, highlighting that any deployment must be robust enough to deter Russian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

