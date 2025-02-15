Europe's Strategic Gamble: Troops in Ukraine's Future Peace

Amid growing concerns over shifting US security priorities, a coalition of European nations is quietly preparing to send troops into Ukraine, aiming to support a potential peace agreement with Russia.

At the forefront are Britain and France, leading discussions wary of tipping off Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks assurance for his country's security, ideally through NATO membership, which the US has not backed.

As questions about the composition and role of the force persist, the urgency for a European effort grows, especially with possible moves by US President Donald Trump. Leaders remain cautious, highlighting that any deployment must be robust enough to deter Russian challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)