Punjab Congress Challenges Mann Government on Human Trafficking Crackdown

In a sharp critique, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa accused the Bhagwant Mann-led state government of inadequately addressing human trafficking issues. Bajwa's allegations surfaced as a plane carrying 119 deportees, primarily Punjabis, arrived from the United States.

Bajwa questioned Chief Minister Mann's efforts during the last three years to book travel agents under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act 2012, designed to regulate agents and combat illegal activities. He criticized Mann for neglecting responsibilities and failing to implement a rehabilitation program for deportees.

The Congress leader highlighted the failure of the Mann government to assure deported individuals any form of compensation or support. With the arrival of numerous deportees, critics argue Mann's actions lack substance and are mere publicity stunts, given the absence of concrete solutions like compensation or refund schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)