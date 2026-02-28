Mumbai Demography in Question: Allegations of Illegal Immigration and Demographic Changes

Allegations have been raised concerning illegal Bangladeshi immigrants dramatically altering Mumbai's demographic landscape. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar claims a calculated effort is underway to disrupt the city's population balance, targeting a specific community.

Replying to the Calling Attention Motion, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam detailed the state's deportation efforts, highlighting a significant increase in deportations from 2021 to 2025. Notably, 2,037 individuals were sent back in just one year.

The state government, bolstered by a new notification from the Centre, has streamlined the deportation process. Cases of 'land jihad' and 'love jihad' have also been reported, increasing concerns regarding demographic shifts. An allocation of Rs 20 crore is approved to establish the first detention centre, indicating intensified action on illegal immigration.

