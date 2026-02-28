Left Menu

Mumbai Demography in Question: Allegations of Illegal Immigration and Demographic Changes

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar alleged a deliberate plan to change Mumbai's demography using illegal Bangladeshi immigration. The Maharashtra state has been actively deporting these individuals. Claims of 'land jihad' and 'love jihad' have also surfaced, with measures being taken to deport these illegal residents directly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:16 IST
Mumbai Demography in Question: Allegations of Illegal Immigration and Demographic Changes
Allegations have been raised concerning illegal Bangladeshi immigrants dramatically altering Mumbai's demographic landscape. BJP MLC Pravin Darekar claims a calculated effort is underway to disrupt the city's population balance, targeting a specific community.

Replying to the Calling Attention Motion, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam detailed the state's deportation efforts, highlighting a significant increase in deportations from 2021 to 2025. Notably, 2,037 individuals were sent back in just one year.

The state government, bolstered by a new notification from the Centre, has streamlined the deportation process. Cases of 'land jihad' and 'love jihad' have also been reported, increasing concerns regarding demographic shifts. An allocation of Rs 20 crore is approved to establish the first detention centre, indicating intensified action on illegal immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

