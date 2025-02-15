Controversy and Allegations: The Suspension Saga of IAS Officer N Prasanth

N Prasanth, a suspended IAS officer, has penned a letter to Kerala's Chief Secretary, accusing her of bias in the disciplinary proceedings against him.

Prasanth claims the proceedings weren't fair and has called for the dismissal of charges while requesting an online hearing with digital recording.

The government's response to his allegations remains pending as the controversy unfolds, exposing potential procedural flaws in handling disciplinary actions against IAS officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)