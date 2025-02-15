Left Menu

Controversy and Allegations: The Suspension Saga of IAS Officer N Prasanth

Suspended IAS officer N Prasanth has accused Kerala Chief Secretary of bias in disciplinary actions against him. He challenges the fairness of proceedings and highlights issues including disregard for his defenses and delayed document delivery. The controversy involves another IAS officer and media allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:45 IST
N Prasanth, a suspended IAS officer, has penned a letter to Kerala's Chief Secretary, accusing her of bias in the disciplinary proceedings against him.

Prasanth claims the proceedings weren't fair and has called for the dismissal of charges while requesting an online hearing with digital recording.

The government's response to his allegations remains pending as the controversy unfolds, exposing potential procedural flaws in handling disciplinary actions against IAS officers.

