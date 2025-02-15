Odisha Extends e-KYC Deadline Amid Connectivity Challenges
The Odisha government has extended the e-KYC verification deadline for ration cardholders from February 15 to March 31, 2025, citing connectivity issues in remote areas. Efforts are underway to improve network services, affecting 3.32 crore beneficiaries under food security schemes.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has, once again, extended the deadline for e-KYC verification of ration cardholders. Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra announced that the new deadline has been set for March 31, 2025, as opposed to the earlier deadline of February 15.
This marks the third extension, with the original deadline initially set for December 31 of the previous year. The government's decision to extend the timeline was influenced by the widespread lack of internet services in the state's rural areas, explained Minister Patra.
Efforts are underway to enhance connectivity, with network equipment slated for deployment at 341 locations statewide. Currently, 341 out of 11,840 fair price shops are operating offline due to network issues, affecting 3.32 crore beneficiaries who require e-KYC verification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt to provide mudra loans to homestays, improving ease of travel and connectivity to tourist destinations: FM.
India's New Era: Enhancing Air Connectivity and Energy Sustainability
Broadband connectivity to be provided to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres: FM.
Union Budget 2025-26: Boosting Regional Connectivity and Agriculture
UDAN 2.0: Soaring Ambitions for Regional Air Connectivity