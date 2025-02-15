Cross-Border Operation: The Arrest of Tapan Das

In a major crackdown on illegal residents, the Ernakulam Rural Police made another significant arrest on Saturday as part of their ongoing 'Operation Clean'. The arrested individual, Tapan Das, a 37-year-old from the Raisen district of Bangladesh, had been residing in India unlawfully for the past eight years.

Details emerged that Das, who worked as a fisherman, entered India by swimming across a border river into West Bengal. Subsequently, he managed to procure an Aadhaar card by paying an agent Rs 1,000, which falsely listed a West Bengal address. His journey took him to various parts of Kerala, such as Beypore and Ponnani, before he finally settled in Munambam four months ago.

Tapan's case is a part of a broader effort by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena to clamp down on illegal migrants. So far, 38 Bangladeshi nationals have been taken into custody within a short span of one and a half months. Authorities are actively investigating the network that facilitated Das's illegal stay in Kerala.

