Cross-Border Operation: The Arrest of Tapan Das
Tapan Das, a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India for eight years, was arrested by Ernakulam Rural Police. Under 'Operation Clean', authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend illegal residents, with 38 individuals arrested in the past six weeks.
In a major crackdown on illegal residents, the Ernakulam Rural Police made another significant arrest on Saturday as part of their ongoing 'Operation Clean'. The arrested individual, Tapan Das, a 37-year-old from the Raisen district of Bangladesh, had been residing in India unlawfully for the past eight years.
Details emerged that Das, who worked as a fisherman, entered India by swimming across a border river into West Bengal. Subsequently, he managed to procure an Aadhaar card by paying an agent Rs 1,000, which falsely listed a West Bengal address. His journey took him to various parts of Kerala, such as Beypore and Ponnani, before he finally settled in Munambam four months ago.
Tapan's case is a part of a broader effort by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena to clamp down on illegal migrants. So far, 38 Bangladeshi nationals have been taken into custody within a short span of one and a half months. Authorities are actively investigating the network that facilitated Das's illegal stay in Kerala.
