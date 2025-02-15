Left Menu

Chendamangalam Murders: Fast-Tracked Justice in 30 Days

A chargesheet was filed against Rithu Jayan for the murder of three relatives in Chendamangalam near North Paravur.

A chargesheet was swiftly filed on Saturday in connection with the brutal murder of three family members at Chendamangalam, near North Paravur, police confirmed. The comprehensive 292-page document implicates the sole accused, 28-year-old local resident Rithu Jayan.

In under a month since the January 16 incident, authorities compiled evidence including testimony from 112 witnesses, and presented 67 documents along with 59 material pieces of evidence. The attack reportedly stemmed from a personal grudge.

The meticulous preparation of the chargesheet aims to seal all legal loopholes against Jayan, charged with offenses like murder and grievous bodily harm, as overseen by Dr. Vaibhav Saxena, Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief.

