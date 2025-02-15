China's Pursuit of Stronger EU Collaboration Amid Global Trade Challenges

Amid rising trade tensions and geopolitical instability, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to advocate for stronger strategic cooperation with Germany and the broader European Union.

In his meetings at the Munich Security Conference, Wang reiterated to European officials that China seeks to resolve trade issues positively and collaboratively. His remarks come as Germany's car industry faces challenges due to EU tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.

Wang further addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, underscoring China's commitment to peaceful negotiations. He called on Europe to establish a well-balanced security framework amidst US pressure on NATO's European members.

