China's Pursuit of Stronger EU Collaboration Amid Global Trade Challenges
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz China's desire for strengthened cooperation with Germany and the EU, amidst trade tensions and global instability. Wang stressed the importance of mutual understanding and a peaceful resolution to conflicts, such as in Ukraine, while attending the Munich Security Conference.
Amid rising trade tensions and geopolitical instability, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to advocate for stronger strategic cooperation with Germany and the broader European Union.
In his meetings at the Munich Security Conference, Wang reiterated to European officials that China seeks to resolve trade issues positively and collaboratively. His remarks come as Germany's car industry faces challenges due to EU tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.
Wang further addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, underscoring China's commitment to peaceful negotiations. He called on Europe to establish a well-balanced security framework amidst US pressure on NATO's European members.
