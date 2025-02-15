Court Orders Probe into Ekta Kapoor's Web Series Controversy

A magistrate court in Bandra has directed the city police to investigate a criminal complaint against film and television producer Ekta Kapoor for allegedly disrespecting Indian soldiers in her web series.

The court has requested a report from the police by May 9, following a complaint under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The complaint, filed by YouTuber Vikas Pathak, known as 'Hindustani bhau,' accuses Kapoor and her OTT platform, Alt Balaji, of depicting a military officer engaging in an illicit sexual act in one episode.

Pathak, who discovered the episode in May 2020, claims the depiction tarnishes the dignity of the Indian Army by featuring military uniform in inappropriate scenes, including the national emblem.

