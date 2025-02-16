Chained Dreams: The Bitter Return of Indian Deportees from the US

Daljit Singh, one of the Indian deportees who arrived in Amritsar from the United States on Saturday night, recounted harrowing conditions during their return journey. According to Singh, the group was shackled and handcuffed throughout the flight back to India.

Singh, originally from Kurala Kalan village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, was part of a group of 116 individuals deported by the US administration. He revealed they had all attempted to enter the US through the 'donkey route,' a perilous and illegal migration path.

Reports indicate that domestic travel agents misled many of these deportees, promising legitimate entry into the US. However, they were instead subjected to unauthorized border crossings, resulting in their capture and subsequent deportation. This incident highlights the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration by the US government.

(With inputs from agencies.)