Minnesota Challenges Federal Immigration Enforcement Surge

Minnesota has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and several immigration officials to halt increased immigration enforcement in the state. The suit aims to stop unconstitutional actions, including arrests without probable cause and threats of physical force by federal agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 03:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Minnesota launched a legal battle against U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and various immigration officials over increasing enforcement actions in the state.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, challenges the legality of the federal government's immigration enforcement, following a fatal shooting by a federal agent. It seeks a court order to declare these actions unconstitutional and prevent unlawful arrests of U.S. citizens and visa holders.

Moreover, Minnesota demands restrictions on officers using or threatening physical force, unless the individuals are subject to an immigration arrest. The case underscores growing tensions over federal law enforcement practices.

