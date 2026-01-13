Minnesota Challenges Federal Immigration Enforcement Surge
Minnesota has filed a lawsuit against U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and several immigration officials to halt increased immigration enforcement in the state. The suit aims to stop unconstitutional actions, including arrests without probable cause and threats of physical force by federal agents.
On Monday, Minnesota launched a legal battle against U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and various immigration officials over increasing enforcement actions in the state.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, challenges the legality of the federal government's immigration enforcement, following a fatal shooting by a federal agent. It seeks a court order to declare these actions unconstitutional and prevent unlawful arrests of U.S. citizens and visa holders.
Moreover, Minnesota demands restrictions on officers using or threatening physical force, unless the individuals are subject to an immigration arrest. The case underscores growing tensions over federal law enforcement practices.
ALSO READ
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge
Illinois Challenges Trump's Enforcement Tactics
Major Drug Bust at India-Nepal Border: Arrest and Seizure of 18 kg Charas
Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained
Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death