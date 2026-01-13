Delhi vs Punjab Police: The Controversial Video Tussle
Three senior Punjab Police officers are at the center of controversy after Delhi Assembly notices regarding an FIR about a 'doctored' video involving AAP's Atishi circulated by Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. The officers seek more time to respond, amid claims of privilege breach.
Three senior Punjab Police officers have requested additional time after receiving notices from the Delhi Assembly concerning an FIR filed against Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. This FIR alleges that Mishra circulated a 'doctored' video featuring AAP leader Atishi.
Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta issued the notices, labeling the FIR and video circulation as a 'privilege breach' against the Delhi Assembly. Meanwhile, the officers have asked for a ten-day extension to respond.
In the fallout, the video has been claimed by Punjab Police as 'edited', sparking tensions between Delhi and Punjab. The video led to accusations of Atishi disrespecting Guru Tegh Bahadur during an Assembly debate.
