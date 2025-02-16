Left Menu

ACB Uncovers Hidden Wealth of PWD Engineer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau raided multiple locations linked to PWD engineer Deepak Mittal, uncovering assets worth over 200% more than his known income. The operation spanned cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur, revealing Rs 4.02 crore in disproportionate assets, including property documents and numerous bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:42 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered significant hidden wealth exceeding known income by over 200% belonging to a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer, officials disclosed on Sunday.

A comprehensive raid was executed on Saturday night across various locations associated with the accused, engineer Deepak Mittal, in cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Beawar, Jodhpur, and Faridabad (Haryana), with the operation still ongoing.

The ACB's probe, initiated following allegations of disproportionate assets, revealed Mittal's illicit assets amounting to Rs 4.02 crore. The operation recovered property documents, multiple bank accounts, and financial instruments, illuminating his extensive investments, including ventures in his brother's name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

