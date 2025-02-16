Musk-Led Department Slashes Global Aid, Focuses on Domestic Efficiency

In a strategic move focused on optimizing government expenditure, the US Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, has announced significant cuts to international aid. The department plans to slash USD 21 million allocated for bolstering voter turnout in India, revealing an initiative to tighten fiscal policies and prioritize domestic efficiency.

Launched by President Donald Trump, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aims to enhance governance by minimizing wasteful expenses. The announcement, made via a post on X, highlighted the cancellation of USD 486 million worth of grants globally, with funds for several countries and projects across diverse sectors axed.

The decision follows closely on the heels of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, where discussions on space, mobility, and fiscal governance were prominent topics. This reshaping of financial strategy signals a shift towards consolidating governmental resources for more internal developments while stepping back from international funding engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)