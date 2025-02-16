Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Leads in Functional Devolution for Panchayati Raj Empowerment

Tamil Nadu excels in the Panchayat Devolution Index, ranking third overall and first in functional devolution, showcasing its efforts in empowering panchayats. The state's strengths lie in functional devolution, capacity building, and local governance, as highlighted by a Union Ministry report, underscoring its commitment to grassroots democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 16:07 IST
Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leader in empowering rural governance, ranking third in the overall Panchayat Devolution Index and topping the functional devolution category. This was revealed in a report by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj released in February 2025.

The report, titled 'Status of Devolution to Panchayats in States - An Indicative Evidence Based Ranking,' highlights Tamil Nadu's commitment to local governance, placing it first in functional devolution, second in capacity building for functionaries, and third in financial management. The state's panchayats exhibit the highest involvement in schemes among their counterparts.

Conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi, the study underscores the progress in strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions post the 73rd Constitutional amendment. Tamil Nadu's achievements in capacity building and training institutions stand out, reflecting a robust framework for local self-governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

