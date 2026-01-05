Opposition Criticizes DMK's Pongal Cash Gift as Election Tactic

Opposition parties have criticized the DMK government following an announcement about a Rs 3,000 cash gift for Pongal, intended for over 2.22 crore rice-category ration cardholders. They claim the move is a strategic ploy with an eye on the forthcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK has labeled the announcement as a 'poll gimmick,' contrasting it with previous demands from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who once advocated for a Rs 5,000 Pongal gift while in opposition. This, they argue, demonstrates inconsistency and election-driven motives, especially with the term nearing its end.

Actor Vijay-led TVK also rebuked the DMK government, asserting the cash gift is a political drama rather than a welfare measure. The TVK highlighted the unaddressed issue of sugarcane procurement ahead of harvest season, further criticizing the government's lack of preparedness and calling the move a deception driven by electoral fears.

