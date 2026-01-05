Left Menu

Opposition Criticizes DMK's Pongal Cash Gift as Election Tactic

Opposition parties have criticized the DMK government's announcement of a Rs 3,000 cash gift for Pongal, alleging it is a ploy to garner votes ahead of elections. They noted the inconsistency compared to previous years and labeled the move a political drama and election gimmick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:02 IST
Opposition Criticizes DMK's Pongal Cash Gift as Election Tactic
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition parties have criticized the DMK government following an announcement about a Rs 3,000 cash gift for Pongal, intended for over 2.22 crore rice-category ration cardholders. They claim the move is a strategic ploy with an eye on the forthcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK has labeled the announcement as a 'poll gimmick,' contrasting it with previous demands from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who once advocated for a Rs 5,000 Pongal gift while in opposition. This, they argue, demonstrates inconsistency and election-driven motives, especially with the term nearing its end.

Actor Vijay-led TVK also rebuked the DMK government, asserting the cash gift is a political drama rather than a welfare measure. The TVK highlighted the unaddressed issue of sugarcane procurement ahead of harvest season, further criticizing the government's lack of preparedness and calling the move a deception driven by electoral fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Prevents Illegal Entry: 13 Foreign Nationals Pushed Back

Assam Prevents Illegal Entry: 13 Foreign Nationals Pushed Back

 India
2
Supreme Court Delivers Mixed Bail Verdicts in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Delivers Mixed Bail Verdicts in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
Thackeray Cousins Focus on Grassroots Campaigning for Mumbai Civic Polls

Thackeray Cousins Focus on Grassroots Campaigning for Mumbai Civic Polls

 India
4
Gas Leak Sparks Inferno at ONGC Well in Konaseema District

Gas Leak Sparks Inferno at ONGC Well in Konaseema District

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026