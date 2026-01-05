Opposition Criticizes DMK's Pongal Cash Gift as Election Tactic
Opposition parties have criticized the DMK government's announcement of a Rs 3,000 cash gift for Pongal, alleging it is a ploy to garner votes ahead of elections. They noted the inconsistency compared to previous years and labeled the move a political drama and election gimmick.
- Country:
- India
Opposition parties have criticized the DMK government following an announcement about a Rs 3,000 cash gift for Pongal, intended for over 2.22 crore rice-category ration cardholders. They claim the move is a strategic ploy with an eye on the forthcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
The AIADMK has labeled the announcement as a 'poll gimmick,' contrasting it with previous demands from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who once advocated for a Rs 5,000 Pongal gift while in opposition. This, they argue, demonstrates inconsistency and election-driven motives, especially with the term nearing its end.
Actor Vijay-led TVK also rebuked the DMK government, asserting the cash gift is a political drama rather than a welfare measure. The TVK highlighted the unaddressed issue of sugarcane procurement ahead of harvest season, further criticizing the government's lack of preparedness and calling the move a deception driven by electoral fears.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Sets Stage for Zilla Parishad Elections with 26 Official Candidates
Unopposed Elections Spark Democratic Debate in Maharashtra
Supreme Court Addresses Representation of Specially Abled Advocates in Bar Elections
MNS Demands Probe into Unopposed Elections Allegations
Ajit Pawar Takes Stand Against Local Leadership in Pune Elections