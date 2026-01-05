Delhi Auto Driver's Self-Inflicted Shooting Revealed as Loan Repayment Conspiracy
Delhi Police solved a bizarre self-inflicted shooting case, where auto driver Prabhas Pandey shot himself to falsely accuse lenders of attempted murder. The planned conspiracy aimed to avoid loan repayment and complicate personal relationships. Two individuals, Pandey and his associate, were arrested following thorough police investigation and evidence collection.
In a remarkable turn of events, Delhi Police have cracked a convoluted case involving a man who allegedly shot himself in an effort to frame his lenders. The man in question, Prabhas Pandey, reportedly enacted the shooting to avoid repaying his debt while complicating his personal relationships.
Authorities arrested Pandey, an auto-rickshaw driver, and his aide, Ashish. They seized a country-made pistol and a fired cartridge, key evidence in the staged incident. The duo's conspiracy unraveled following comprehensive analysis of CCTV footage and call records, contradicting Pandey's initial claims against his lenders.
The investigation revealed that Pandey, motivated by debts and a problematic personal life, manufactured the incident to falsely incriminate the lenders, simultaneously targeting his associate's son due to relationship disputes. Both suspects are now apprehended with Pandey having a known history of criminal activities.
